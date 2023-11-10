Head coach of Ghana national team, Chris Hughton says he will always do his best for the Black Stars but cannot win every game.

The former Premier League manager has come under pressure following the recent poor results.

Having recorded three wins and two draws in his first five games, Hughton suffered back-to-back defeats in the October international friendly games.

Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico before a 4-0 defeat against the USA.

It has been widely reported that the 63-year-old would be sacked before the qualifying games but has been given two games to save his job.

However, in an interview, Hughton insisted that his job is to get the best results for the team.

He, however, assured that, he will always work hard to get the best results.

“My role as the coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and the best performances from the team,” he told BBC Africa.

“You can’t always get that, but what you can always do, you can always learn from your previous experiences whether it is good or bad and ultimately, I will work as hard as I always do to try to get things the best way that we can,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton has announced his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium before travelling to face Comoros at the Stade de Moroni.

READ ALSO