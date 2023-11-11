Richard Appiah, the draughtsman accused of killing two minors and keeping their bodies in a refrigerator at Abesim near Sunyani, has pleaded not guilty before an Accra High Court.

Appiah denied killing two minors namely Louis Agyemang, 12 and Stephen Sarpong, 15.

He is facing two counts of murder.

At the High Court on Friday, November 10, a seven-member jury was empaneled and sworn in while his counsel and State Attorney took turns to address the court.

Prosecution said eight witnesses, including police personnel from the Bono region and the Homicide Unit of the CID Headquarters, as well as parents of the deceased minors, would be called to testify.

Prosecution led by Nana Ama Adinkra said the State would prove the guilt of the accused person by proving the essential elements of murder.

The elements of murder include the fact that the minors were dead, and the deaths of the minors were caused by the accused person.

“Again, the accused person caused the death of the minors through unlawful harm and that harm led to the death of the victims.”

The accused person’s lawyer told the seven-member jury to ignore what “they have heard earlier and concentrate on issues that would happen in the court.”

The court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey has adjourned the case to January 30, 2024, for Case Management Conference.

It further directed the prosecution to file and see their disclosures on the defence counsel before January 24, 2024.

Additionally, it ordered the prosecution to present all relevant documents such as photos and objects in the case.

It further directed the prosecution to file its disclosures by January 24, 2024.

Prosecution narrated that the accused person, Richard Appiah, resided in his father’s house at Abesim in the Bono region.

Master Louis Agyeman, aged 12 years, is the half-brother of the accused person, while Stephen Sarpong is a neighbour of the accused person, prosecutors said.

In the year 2021, prosecution said that Louis Agyemang’s father, Thomas Agyei reported to the Police of his missing son.

Prosecution said Agyei told the Police that the minor was last seen in the company of the accused person.

It said Agyei later returned with some members of the community, saying that Richard Appiah knew the whereabouts of Agyeman.

The prosecution said the Police went to the house of Appiah and found some laptops and other items.

According to the prosecutor, initially, when the Police went there, they did not find anything incriminatory.

However, it said there was a room that was locked and the Police insisted on opening it.

Prosecution said when the door was unlocked, the body of Louis Agyemang was found lying in a supine position on the floor.

Additionally, Prosecution said the Police found a refrigerator and when it was opened, the Police found the mutilated head of a young boy which was identified as Stephen Sarpong’s head.

The prosecution said the Police also found some money and a Techno mobile phone in the room.

The Police retrieved the pair of sandals of the victim and partially burnt clothes of the victim.

The prosecution said the Police retrieved the body parts of the victims and together with the accused they were escorted to Accra and the bodies were sent to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.