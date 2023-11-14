Black Stars are set to hold their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium later today ahead of their first games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana are preparing to take on Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17 before travelling to face Comoros on November 21 at the Stade de Moroni.

The team officially opened camp on Monday in Accra with a total of 17 players currently in camp with the rest of the players expected to team up with the rest of their teammates later today.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Khalid Abdul Mumin have withdrawn from the squad.

However, Medeama’s Nurudeen Abdulai and Leicester’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been handed a late call-up to replace the duo.

Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have replaced Abdul Mumin and KamalDeen Sulemana in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.



The team will hold their training exactly at 16:00GMT behind closed doors before they fly to Kumasi on Wednesday to continue their preparations for the game.

Players who are currently in camp include; Joseph Paintsil, Baba Iddrisu, Dennis Odoi, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Nicholas Opoku, Osman Bukari, Majeed Ashimeru, Jordan Ayew, Edmund Addo, Andre Ayew, Jonathan Sowah, Gideon Mensah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Nurudeen Abdulai.

