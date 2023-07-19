Luck on Monday evening eluded a suspected notorious robber who had been terrorising Sekondi-Takoradi residents with his gang through phone snatching.

The suspect, whose name has been given as Nii Addo, is said to have been on the police wanted list for a while.

He was recently captured on CCTV footage snatching mobile phones from innocent residents on the main Adientem route off Sycamore Hospital at night and has succeeded in robbing many with his gang on two motorbikes.

He was on a similar mission at the Takoradi Market Circle on Monday when some civilians apprehended them.

The suspect was on a motorbike with one of his gang members and decided to snatch the mobile phone of a young man.

The victim, whose phone was snatched by the two notorious guys at Takoradi Market Circle, is a Kumasi-based radio presenter who doubles as a film producer.

A witness, Mawuli Ekpe Peter, popularly known as ABRO, told Connect FM that he parked his car around the YOU 84 area at Market Circle and was walking around town on Monday evening around 8:45 when suddenly these robbers on a motorbike snatched his iPhone 11 Promax around the Kojokrom Trotro Station entrance and bolted.

He jumped into his car, and with the help of some good Samaritans, the robbers were sighted around Dadzie Bakery Area.

He knocked them into a gutter but one managed to flee with the phone, leaving behind the rider, who is said to be the real gang leader in this business.

“I quickly gave them a hot chase along the highway and hit them with my vehicle. They fell into the gutter and one was able to flee but the leader was arrested. We realised they had already snatched the bags of over four ladies.

“We handed him over to the Police but the other one left with the phone. We got to the police station and he was already on the wanted list of the police. He is a notorious armed robber who is also alleged to have robbed some residents in Tarkwa,” he indicated.

The suspect, Nii Addo was in 2017 arrested by the Kwesimintsim Police Command. He was at the time accused of being a protégé of the notorious criminal, Atta Ayi.

The police arrested him from his hideout in Cape Coast. It is, however, unknown why he was released back into society.

According to the victim, the suspect is currently at the Central Police Station in Takoradi.

