Karpowership Ghana has inaugurated a 3-bay premix shed at the Albert Bosomtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour in Takoradi.

This purpose-built facility provides a dedicated space for fisher folks to dispense premix fuel, enhancing efficiency in their pre-fishing activities.

Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, emphasised the company’s commitment to the well-being of the Takoradi community, particularly the fisher folks.

“We prioritise meeting their needs to empower them for a better livelihood,” she stated during the event.

Aiming for a broader community impact, Ms Amarquaye highlighted the initiative as part of Karpowership Ghana’s ongoing efforts to implement life-changing projects in the Sekondi region.

She expressed confidence that, the new shed would streamline fueling processes, ultimately improving operational efficiency for the fisher folks.

The Chief Fisherman of Essikado Nana Kwaku Adom conveyed profound gratitude to Karpowership Ghana for actively listening to their needs and consistently engaging with the community.

He pledged a commitment to maintaining the shed, ensuring its durability and extended service for the benefit of the local fisher folks.

On his part, the Manager of the Takoradi Fishing Habour, Henry Oppong also expressed gratitude and promised continuous support and collaboration with Karpowership Ghana and other utility companies to support fisherfolks while he seeks more projects.

The handing-over ceremony witnessed the presence of Chief Fishermen from the Essikado area, Francis Eshun GIFA chairman of the Western region, fishing harbour management, engineers from GPHA, and the fisher folks operating in the harbour.

Karpowership Ghana’s initiative stands as a testament to its dedication to fostering positive change and supporting sustainable livelihoods within the local community.

