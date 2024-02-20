The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced a notice regarding the temporary closure of parts of the Takoradi-Agona road for maintenance purposes.

The Ministry stated in a press statement issued on Monday, February 19th, that the closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 23rd, and continue until Tuesday, February 27th.

Repair efforts will concentrate on the vicinity surrounding the Butre River Bridge at Ewusiejoe in New Takoradi.

“The Ministry of Road and Highway acting through the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) wishes to announce to the general public and all road users that the Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona Road on the N1 Highway will be completely closed to traffic from midnight, Friday, February 23, to Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:am.”

“This is to enable the Ghana Highway Authority to carry out major repair works on the approaches to the Butre River Bridge at Ewusiejoe near Takoradi.”