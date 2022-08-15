The Police have arrested two members of a robbery gang that attacked a family at Suhum in the Eastern region in broad daylight on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The suspects are Emmanuel Ankoma Nana Yaw, 32, and Kyei Baffour, 29, resident of Pobiman.

They were arrested in their hide-out in Accra around Tantra Hills having robbed the US-based Ghanaian businesswoman and her sister who had visited their grandmother at Suhum.

The robbery gang of five (5) including a young woman stole a Toyota highlander hybrid 2020 model with registration number Gw 1180-21, iPhone 13 Promax and 12, LG Phone, Itel phone, Suitcase, Gold jewelry, and some unspecified amount of dollars.

They also attempted to rape one of the victims.

The armed robbers are believed to have monitored the victims from Accra Friday morning to their destination at Suhum.