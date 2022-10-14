The Police have killed a notorious robbery suspect at Asuofia Asamang in the Ashanti Region with two others arrested.

This was through a specialised intelligence operation by the Ashanti Regional Police Command on 13th October 2022.

The deceased, identified as Issaka Muniru, was shot when he attempted to fire at the Police during the operation.

In a statement, the Police said Issaka was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police, however, succeeded in arresting two of his accomplices, Kwaku Boateng alias Form Noede and Kojo Gyamfi who are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

The Police, as part of the operation, retrieved a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE pistol which was used to fire at the officers, and 13 rounds of live ammunition.

Issaka Muniru and his robbery syndicate, according to the Police, have been involved in series of robberies within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs for years.

Before his demise, he was standing trial with three other accomplices, Ernest Agyei Badu, Rider and MBY at the Nkawie Circuit Court for robbing one Pastor Emmanuel Barfour Awuah of Abuakwa Abakomadi at gunpoint on 26th May 2021.

They made away with his two (2) gold wristwatches, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

The deceased was granted bail by the court but he jumped the bail and a bench warrant was therefore issued for his arrest with his accomplices still attending trial.

In another robbery where Issaka was named as the gang leader, three other members of his gang, Charles Kojo Fosu, Yaw Anim and Paul Osafo were arrested by the police but he managed to escape.

The three have since been remanded into prison custody.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has commended the team that worked on the operation for their dedication.

They have assured the public that the Service will continue to carry out its constitutional mandate of protecting life and property and maintaining law and order even at the peril of their lives.