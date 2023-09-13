Black Stars player, Ernest Nuamah has expressed his excitement to be playing alongside fellow Right to Dream graduate, Mohammed Kudus.

The duo played in Ghana’s game against Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers last week and the international friendly game against Liberia.

In the Liberia game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Nuamah scored the opening goal and assisted Kudus to net Ghana’s second.

Speaking after the game, the Lyon winger was thrilled to have the opportunity to play with Mohammed Kudus and other senior players.

“It feels good; once I was watching him [Kudus] on the TV and now, I’m on the pitch with him,”Nuamah said when asked about playing alongside Kudus.

On his relationship with the other senior players, he said “they are the players we look up to. It is also a motivation for us to be on the same pitch with them. This keeps me going” he added.

Ernest Nuamah made his Black Stars debut in the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in July and now has two goals and in three games for Ghana’s senior national team.

