The Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko has appointed a five-member communications team ahead for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The new team will handle promotion and other communication activities related to the club.

They include: Daniel Kwame Dankwah, Anthony Twum Barimah, Samuel Akosa Owusu Jnr., Adu Acheampong and Seth Nii Darko.

Communication Team Announced https://t.co/4MFjcrlja6 — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 13, 2023

According to the club, the new communications team will be under the supervision of Administrative Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi who will double as the head of the Communication Team.

“We are grateful to the members for accepting to serve the club and to help in the promotion of our games and activities. We strongly believe everyone should come on board to help achieve the goals of our Great King,” Dasoberi told the club website.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will open the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.