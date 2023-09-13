The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) says the questioning of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over the tape plotting his removal from office was needless and very unnecessary.

According to Sulemana Braimah, a bad precedent has been set with his interrogation by the parliamentary committee tasked to probe the issue.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, September 13, he told the host that such precedents should not be entertained.

“Are we saying that if tomorrow we hear a judge on tape saying that this CJ is the worst we have. With this Chief Justice, if there should be an election petition, there is no way this party or that party will win. This CJ belongs to this party or this party, this CJ has been calling Mahama or Mahama Ayariga or Hassan Ayariga…are we saying we will do a parliamentary probe and interrogate the CJ or if we hear the a general on tape saying that the current CDS is the worst CDS, he is a supporter of the opposition or PNC or CPP and he speaks to the CPP leader everyday. With this CDS, there is no way the NPP can break the eight. Are we saying that we are going to set up a parliamentary inquiry and interrogate the CDS?. That is really unthinkable and why would we want to go on this path? I think this exercise is really needless and we must say it as it is,” he said.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Tuesday, appeared before the parliamentary probe committee investigating a viral tape containing a plot to oust him from office.

In his testimony, the IGP dispelled a number of allegations against him by COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L. Asare.

Dr Akuffo Dampare also disclosed that he was not part of the decision to interdict the three officers.

He said the decision was taken by the Police Council and he recused himself from it. According to him, since the matter broke, he has recused himself from all decisions.

But Mr Braimah said the interrogation of Dr Akuffo Dampare was unnecessary.