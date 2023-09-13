The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asutifi North Constituency of the Ahafo region has blamed the Electoral Commission’s (EC) for the low turnout of the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.

NDC Constituency Secretary, Razak Mubarak told Adom News that the constituency will continue to have low turnout because many people who are outside Kenyasi, where the exercise is being held, do not have transportation to visit the centre to register.

He indicated that, the NDC is unhappy with the decision by the EC to have the exercise only at the district office.

“If you look at the number that has to register and the number that is presently here, it tells you that the turnout is low, transportation is expensive, and by the time they move from their residence to the office, they would’ve spent about GH₵200. Where will an 18-year old get that kind of money?.

Their parents, who may be cocoa farmers, do not also have enough money because cocoa is not even in season for them to get money to give to their children for the registration,” he explained.

Razak Mubarak said 53 people had successfully registered on day one of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Patrick Banor, who was at the centre to monitor proceedings, also said that, the turnout was not encouraging.

He used the opportunity to advise residents, especially those who qualify to register, not to wait for last minute as they normally do to bring chaos.

“We have just begun the process, but they will not show up, they will wait till it’s almost over, and then they will come in their numbers on the last day, which leads to chaos. I urge every eligible individual who is 18 and above to come and register and not wait to be called to avoid last-minute inconveniences,” he advised.

The limited voters’ registration exercise started on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The exercise will be conducted at all 268 EC district offices and is expected to end on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The EC has directed those eligible to visit the District Office where they reside with either their Ghana Card or their Ghana passport.

