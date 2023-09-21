The Ghana Education Service (GES) has granted permission to Senior High School (SHS) students who have attained 18 and above to go home and partake in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The students have been granted three days off from campus, effective Friday, September 22, to Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The decision, according to GES, is in line with the constitutional right of all Ghanaian citizens to exercise their franchise.

In light of this, GES in a statement, has directed Regional Directors of Education to communicate the information to all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions within their jurisdiction.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, September 12 commenced the 21-day exercise expected to end on October 2, at all 268 district offices.

The registration exercise is to afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 since the last registration in 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons could not register.

EC announced on September 18 that it had registered a total of 182,831 voters in the first six days of the limited voter registration exercise being conducted across the country.

