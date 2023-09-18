About 15 people have been injured, with five hospitalized, after masked men attacked some residents in Okaikoi North in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The unknown gunmen reportedly bolted away with GH₵11,000 in the incident, which occurred on Sunday dawn.

The victims were applicants who stayed overnight at the centre to avoid long queues in the morning.

Speaking to Joy News, a victim, Gifty Dogbe said she managed to run for her life despite being hit in the leg with a stick.

Another victim disclosed that the robbers made away with her iPhone and US$150, which was in the phone case.

Reports indicate there were no security personnel at the time of the incident.

However, the Okaikoi North National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Gregory Quarshie, who was present, said the incident has been reported to the police.

He said he drove some of the victims to the Achimota Police Station, where they were interrogated and medical forms issued for treatment.

Mr Quarshie disclosed that the injured persons were undergoing treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and Achimota Hospital.

