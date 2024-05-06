The Electoral Commission (EC) has said that it expects to register 623,000 Ghanaians in the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The Limited Voter Registration exercise will begin on Tuesday, May 7 to May 28, 2024 to include eligible Ghanaians in the voter’s register.

At a press briefing ahead of the exercise, the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa said the Commission in collaboration with the political parties have selected 785 electoral areas where the registration will take place.

According to her, the Commission also intends to conduct the registration in 25 public university campuses to allow students who reside on those campuses to be included in the register.

Mrs. Mensa also denied allegations that returning officers and deputy retuning officers for the exercise were submitted to them by the various MMDCEs across the country.

She said the Commission opened application portals for interested persons to apply, after which they conducted extensive interviews and successful applicants were selected.

ALSO READ: