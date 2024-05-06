Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has revealed his commitment to reducing Ghana’s unemployment rate to boost the nation’s GDP.

Speaking during the launch of a public campaign funding for the New Force Movement in Accra, on Monday, May 6, 2024, Cheddar said he will exploit the human and natural resources in the country to create employment opportunities if elected as President in the December 7 elections.

He emphasized the importance of successfully utilizing the country’s resources, highlighting examples such as the conversion of cocoa into various goods as a model for job creation and economic growth.

“We need to learn from how our cocoa can become chocolate in seven different types, and the brown silt of that cocoa will be recycled to do something else. That alone can create five hundred thousand jobs, and you can add another 5% to the existing GDP of the economy of this country. And so, the mineral resources of the New Force, we are here to combine the mineral resources and the human resources and make it internal, localized silt,” he said.

The leader of the New Force also outlined his party’s ambitions to collaborate with other African nations to effectively use of their resources.

He underscored his vision for regional cooperation and economic empowerment.

“In fact, once we finish with Ghana, we are interested in other African countries, just to help them because that is the way we should deal with our minerals, both human resources and mineral resources” the presidential hopeful noted.

Cheddar further stressed the significance of public funding for political campaigns as a solution to combat vote buying and corruption among government officials.

He stated that, the establishment of the Save Ghana Fund, “is basically for the nation to help us to change the narrative for the first time in history.”

Cheddar urged Ghanaians to actively participate in shaping the country’s future by investing in leaders who prioritise national interest over personal gain.

“Help us change the narrative. Your power is your thumb and who you choose to vote for should not be able to connive or instruct you to vote for them based on payments. I want you to be an investor of your leader, of your national governance. I want the nation to see that they are responsible for creating leaders,” Mr. Bediako added.

