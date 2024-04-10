Independent presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, has reiterated his mission to bringing economic liberation to Ghana and the African continent at large.

As his name Freedom Jacob Caesar signifies, it is his intention to give Ghanaians true emancipation from their burdens and make the country unified, devoid of all tribal sentiments.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Wednesday, April 10, Nana Kwame Bediako said despite the “contractual independence” Ghana inherited from colonial masters, the country is yet to wean itself from economic crisis.

However, he aims to change this narrative, as he seeks to take the role as the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) to create wealth for the African continent.

“I am your new IMF, I will make sure you don’t go back to them to beg again. I will find you any means, by any means necessary, by hook or crook to create wealth for you on this land; to create millionaires within Africa and make sure that we strengthen our own economy and stop waiting for people to give us aid,” he pledged.

On how he intends to achieve that aim, he said he envisions a self-sufficient Africa capable of producing its own goods, including clothing and industrial products, in large quantities.

Nana Bediako also spoke on the need for Africa to strengthen its own economy and reduce dependence on foreign assistance.

