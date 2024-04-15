Leader of the emerging political movement, The New Force, has sought to clarify recent news reports that suggested he intends to “buy Ghana” after turning around the country’s economic fortunes.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Nana Kwame Bediako, reiterated his party’s goal to buy back the country, which he believes is still under contractual independence from colonial masters rather than total liberation.

However, he expressed disappointment that some media outlets had misconstrued his statement, portraying it as a plan to acquire the country as a property.

In a broadcast video addressing his supporters, Nana Kwame Bediako accused these outlets of attempting to defame, slander, and depreciate his reputation.

He stressed the importance of factual reporting and urged against the propagation of twisted propaganda aimed at influencing public opinion negatively.

“Fact is important, let’s stop destroying ourselves and people convincing and influencing us to do what is wrong to our own; that’s betrayal,” he uttered.

He also clarified that “please I don’t have money to buy the country. All I have is the courage, wisdom, blessing and the talent to help move youth and the women. That is how I want to be remembered”.

Watch his address below: