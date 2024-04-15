The board of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has made some adjustments to the nomination lists following a one-week window for errors and omissions.

The announcement of the nominations was met with some displeasure by artistes who were left disappointed when their hit songs did not appear in certain categories as expected.

In response, the board announced a one-week grace period to register their grievances, and several submissions were made by the stakeholder community.

After careful evaluation of all submissions, the board confirms that there were neither errors nor omissions in the nominations list, except for two categories.

Lonely Road by O’Kenneth & Xlim Kid was initially filed as a featured work but the management of both artists pointed out that ‘Lonely Road’ was a joint project by O’Kenneth and Xlim Kid and not a feature.

The Board noted this and has thus corrected the nomination to reflect its category.

Also, the Board considered and nominated Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse‘ remix in the Best Highlife Song category instead of the song’s original version.

This affected the song’s consideration in the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

Upon further review, the original version met the criteria and has been consequently nominated in the Most Popular Song of the Year Category.

In a statement, the Board reiterate its commitment to fairness in the Telecel Ghana Music Awards scheme.

