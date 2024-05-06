The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed disappointment in Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng regarding the handling of the case involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Mr. Gyamfi criticized the decision to refer the case to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for investigation, arguing that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) should have conducted its own probe into the money laundering allegations against Cecilia Dapaah.

During an interview with TV3, Mr. Gyamfi questioned the OSP’s choice not to include their report findings with the FBI in the docket presented to EOCO, labeling it as a “missing link” in the investigation.

“He was whining and lamenting too much, you are a creation of law, exercise your powers and you are here singing ‘ankonam’.”

“Kissi Agyebeng announced that a search was being conducted but he couldn’t make the findings public. In referring Cecilia Dapaah to EOCO he should have at least added the findings that he made through that search.

He even told us he collaborated with the FBI, what were his findings? That is a missing link,” he stated.

Sammy Gyamfi accused the government of attempting to cover up the truth and avoid a thorough investigation into the allegations against Cecilia Dapaah.

“There is a grand conspiracy by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia NPP government to cover up the truths and real facts of this Cecilia Dapaah case. This should be obvious to any objective bystander,”

“This government led by the President himself has acted in ways that show they are not interested in an investigation at all and you see if they think that they are helping Madam Cecilia Dapaah in doing so, then they’re mistaken,” the communication officer stated.

The Attorney General (A.G), Godfred Yeboah Dame, in a letter addressed to EOCO dated Thursday, April 25, stated that there is no basis for EOCO to investigate Cecilia Dapaah.

According to AG, the OSP failed to attach to the docket presented to EOCO, their report findings with the FBI, after probing into the financial transactions of the former minister.

