The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to boycott any plans to assist minors and foreigners acquire voter ID in the upcoming registration exercise.

The NPP National Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako said they will not hesitate to challenge such situations if they arise.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will from Tuesday, May 7 commence the 27-day exercise expected to end on May 27 at all 268 district offices.

The registration exercise is to afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 since the last registration in 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons could not register.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Nimako said his cautionary message is directed to the NDC due to their resistance against the removal of the guarantor system.

Mr Nimako explained that, the names of unqualified persons in the register have over the years accounted for the majority of the challenged cases.

“I’m sending this message to the NDC because the guarantor system is still working. The NPP is law-abiding and that was why we were pushing for a new C. I that allows only Ghana card and passport for the registration, but the NDC resisted.

“We are also closely monitoring the process and will challenge the registration of any minor or foreigner,” he cautioned.

