The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South in the Oti region, Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, has urged all youth from 18 to actively participate in the Electoral Commission’s ongoing limited registration exercise.

The EC since May 7 began the registration of eligible voters ahead of the 2024 election to ensure every Ghanaian has the opportunity to cast their vote.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Hajia Sherifa, emphasised the need for the youth to participate in the electoral process to shape the future of the country.

According to her, the decisions made by the government will directly impact the lives of the youth hence essential for them to have a say in who represents them in Parliament.

Hajia Sherifa made this comment when she visited the EC office to monitor the process.

The parliamentary candidate also stressed the need for the youth to exercise their civic duty and take responsibility for the future of Ghana.

She added that, by registering to vote, young people can ensure that their voices are heard and their interests are represented in the government.

ALSO READ: