The leadership of the three pre-tertiary teacher unions in the Greater Accra Region has given the government an ultimatum to address their conditions of service by May 13, 2024.

These unions have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of negotiations on issues such as deprived area allowances and adjustments to continuous development allowances.

They include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

Speaking to the media, the Regional Secretary of GNAT, Peter Boateng, emphasized the escalating tensions within the labour sector and stressed the urgency of government action to prevent disruptions.

He underscored the financial burden on teachers due to various taxes and called on the government to allocate resources for the demanded allowances.

Mr. Boateng also highlighted the importance of prioritizing the needs of teachers amidst ongoing negotiations with international bodies like the IMF.

“If the government is negotiating with the IMF for the second tranche, for us as teacher unions, what we need to get from the government is what we are fighting for our members. The government has got its priority and we the teachers have also got our priorities. Our priority must be set and we are hoping that the government will just heed and approve what our leadership has been demanding.

“As you know, the kind of taxes they take from our salaries is not small and therefore the government can just get the revenue it needs from the teachers and other workers in the country to pay off the other allowances that we are demanding.

“You will realise that from the press conference, we were demanding seventeen different kinds of allowances but we thought it is wise that for the economic hardship that we are all in we have reduced it to four. That is what the officer enumerated for the public to hear. So, for me whatever that the teachers are demanding it’s the right thing,” the Regional Secretary of GNAT said.

READ ALSO: