Members of the various Teacher Unions have embarked on a demonstration in solidarity with demands by the Union’s hierarchy, demanding improved conditions of service.

The Unions hit the streets of Ho on Friday to call on the government to approve the four recommended allowances tabled by the Unions’ leadership out of 17.

The Unions included the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH).

Clad in red and marching on the streets with aggression, amid singing and dancing, the protesters displayed placards some of which read “Teachers are not beggars”, “We deserve better condition of service”, “Our take home can’t send us home”, “We want our reward on earth,” and “Treat teachers with decency”.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the GNAT, Kassim Seidu Baba, presented a petition containing their demands to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa.

He outlined the hardship area allowance, supplemental evaluation stipend, educational material/online tutoring assistance stipend, and an increase in the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance as the demands tabled before the government.

Mr. Baba emphasised that the allowances needed to be approved, highlighting the hardship teachers face due to the incidents of high inflation among other economic difficulties.

He said, “our members have been subjected to severe financial strains due to the tough economic realities. The situation has exacerbated, particularly as our teachers are grappling with the severe adversities brought about by the current economic climate.”

The Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, Augustus Awitty, who received the petition on behalf of the Minister, assured the protesters of their petition receiving the needed attention.

“We appreciate your dedication to education, and we will ensure that your petition reaches the appropriate authorities for consideration,” he said.

The unions have warned that if their demands are not met before May 13th, they may consider further actions to impress on the government to act on them.

