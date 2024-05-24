The Electoral Commission (EC) has exceeded its 623,000 target in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to the Commission, about 626,000 people have been registered as of Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe disclosed this on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, Friday.

Dr Quaicoe noted that, the Commission expects more persons to be registered in the final phase of the exercise, especially due to the two-day extension.

“The figures are provisional because we will keep updating them until the exercise is over. So as of Thursday, we had 626,000 but we anticipated 623,000 so the numbers will still go up and after the additional two days, we may go above 700,000,” he said.

The exercise which was to end in 21 days was to afford persons who have turned 18 and others who have not previously registered to vote the opportunity to do so.

However, the EC on Friday extended the exercise by two-days, pushing the end date from May 27 to 29.

It is taking place in 1,053 registration centres, made up of 268 district offices and 785 additional centres in hard-to-reach areas agreed on with political parties.

