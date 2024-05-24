Joyce Bawa donates 55 inches Smart TV to Akuse RC Basic School;

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has donated a 55-inch TCL Smart TV to Akuse RC Basic School in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region, on Friday, May 24.

The donation aims to enhance teaching and provide entertainment for the students.

Madam Bawa Mogtari was represented by the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, and Clement Amegatse, who presented the TV to the school’s headmaster, teachers, the Assembly member of the electoral area, and some constituency executives of Lower Manya Krobo.

The students expressed joy and gratitude, wishing Madam Bawa Mogtari success in her future endeavours.

Mr. Edem Agbana praised Joyce Bawa Mogtari for her dedication to education, emphasizing the TV’s dual role in enhancing learning and offering recreational opportunities.

The school’s SMC chairman expressed excitement about utilizing the TV for educational programs and multimedia lessons.

The students were also thrilled at the prospect of more engaging classroom activities and enjoyable shows during their free time.

This donation follows a previous contribution of desks to the school, further improving the learning environment.

