The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for a press conference to address concerns regarding the limited voter registration exercise, questioning the transparency of the process and what the Electoral Commission (EC) may be concealing.

The conference, scheduled for 2:00 pm today at the NDC Headquarters in Adabraka, will be led by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the party.

The statement says the NDC is worried over the restricted scope of the voter registration exercise, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

It continues that, the exercise is set to encompass only a portion of potential voters, hence the party seeks to highlight potential issues and discrepancies that may arise.

“All media houses are invited to attend and participate in this crucial discussion,” stated the NDC in its invitation to the press.

The limited voter registration exercise has been a subject of contention in recent weeks, with various political parties and civil society groups expressing concerns over its fairness and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, some individuals have been arrested for double registration, with others brawling over the nationwide exercise.