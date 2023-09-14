Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has insisted that the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will kick off as scheduled.

His comment comes after Ashgold filed an injunction against the start of the season. The Miners who have been suspended by the Football Association have also served the 18 Premier League clubs.

However, according to Mr Addo, lawyers of the the Football Association are ready to respond in court.

Speaking in an interview, he said the GFA remains focused on the official start of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Mark Addo

“The plaintiff who filed the injunction is already expelled so I don’t know on what basis or locus the injunction was being filed and on whose behalf. I am not too worried about it and the FA will respond to it in Court accordingly,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I am very happy with what we have done so far. The initiative of the President is to make the league bigger and better. We can all see the evidence of these initiatives over the last 4 years.

“I am just focused on the path and the level we want to push Ghana football to. For these things (court injunction), everybody has the right to go to court if they feel their rights are been infringed upon but I’m not too worried about it. We remain focused on the bigger picture and Isha Allah it will be well,” he added.

The new Ghana Premier League season kicks off on Friday, September 15, when Hearts of Oak lock horns with Real Tamale United at Aliu Mahama Stadium.

