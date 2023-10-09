Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has been petitioned to intervene in the indiscriminate sale of lands in the Tema metropolis.

The 9-page petition accused the TDC Company, as the company selling lands.

The Secretary to the Tema-Sakumor Shrine, Stephen Ashitey Adjei who submitted the document urged Parliament to investigate the activities of the companies unlawfully selling lands belonging to long-staying residents.

The Speaker’s Secretariat received the petition on behalf of Alban Bagbin and assured that the Speaker would pay attention to their call.

ALSO READ: