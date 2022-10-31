The South African High commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, has declared that South Africa seeks to adopt Ghana’s One District One Factory (1D1F) programme to enhance industralisation at the district level.

According to her, the economic programme has provided a great opportunity for many to boost their industrialisation drive.

She also reiterated South Africa’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade between the two countries under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“When the president (Ramaphosa) visited Ghana in December, we had conversations on the success that South Africa has seen in the 1D1F project,” she said on Asaase Breakfast Show.

“That is something we want to adopt as we look at our district level and continue to the industrialization drive because that is part of the AfCFTA.”

The high commissioner also said her country will continue to leverage Ghana’s comparative advantage in agriculture for the growth of the continent.

“So those are the comparative advantages and opportunities that we will leverage, amidst the current economic situation,” she added.