Actor and politician, John Dumelo has set the records straight on whether he got government support while setting up his ginger factory in Oti region.

This was after a follower asked if the factory was part of government’s flagship, One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

But John Dumelo said he had no support from government while building the factory.

“My ginger factory in Oti is not and cannot be under 1d1f. We built that factory under 9 Months.,” he clarified. Adding that, “It’s almost 8 years and the government hasn’t even laid a block to fulfill their ginger factory promise to the people of Oti.”

My ginger factory in Oti is not and cannot be under 1d1f. We built that factory under 9 Months. It’s almost 8 years and the government hasn’t even laid a block to fulfill their ginger factory promise to the people of Oti. https://t.co/9jAw1iC1Wl — Farmer John (@johndumelo) November 27, 2023

This came up after the actor asked how much government has spent on the (1D1F) initiative aimed at moving Ghana’s agric sector from consumption to production.

He wrote: “How much has gov spent on 1d1f so far? How many factories are fully functional and operational? Which specific product (being produced here in Ghana) as a result of the 1d1f initiative has reduced our import bill?

How much has gov spent on 1d1f so far? How many factories are fully functional and operational? Which specific product( being produced here in ghana) as a result of the 1d1f initiative has reduced our import bill? — Farmer John (@johndumelo) November 27, 2023

Mr Dumelo, who is certain to he would become the next MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon asked why the 1D1F website has no details on projects across the country.

The 1d1f website https://t.co/zeU8xDyfO5 hasn’t been updated since 2020. The Twitter handle hasn’t tweeted since 2021 and The list of fully functional factories have disappeared. Does anyone have the correct list? pic.twitter.com/gKGbSd4V3y — Farmer John (@johndumelo) November 26, 2023

