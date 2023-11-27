Former house help of Kuami Eugene, Mary, has revealed why she was sacked from his home.

In a recent interview, Mary said the higlife artiste sacked her because she returned home late after an errand.

“He sacked me because I returned late from an errand. A lady friend of his asked me to deliver something and frankly I got home after 1: am that day. He asked me if I knew Ghanaians will hold him responsible should something bad happened to me” she narrated.

Mary added that, she was paid only GH¢400 after the misunderstanding.

“He (Kuami Eugene) paid me GH¢400 monthly when I started and increased it by GH¢100 after every year. But after I explained why I was late, he gave me two options, either to go back to my parents or he gives me GH¢400 so I choose the money.”

Kuami Eugene had a beautiful working relationship with his house help that led him to feature her in some of his TikTok videos.

Watch video below: