The Ghana Cocoa, Coffee and Shea nut Farmers Association (COCOSHE) has called out the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) over the distribution of mosquito nets and solar torch lights.

According to the Association, President Akufo-Addo at an engagement on May 10th 2019 directed COCOBOD to procure the items to ensure the safety of farmers in their line of duty.

Four years on, the directive is yet to see the light of day with no explanation from COCOBOD about the undue delay.

A statement issued by COCOSHE President, Alhaji Alhassan Bukari, has pleaded with COCOBOD to with immediate effect commence the distribution.

The statement indicated a reminder was sent on December 8, 2022, coupled with several follow-ups at various meetings but to no avail.

“It will interest you to know that the solar torch lights and mosquito nets are of tremendous importance to the farmers in remote areas. Sheanut pickers use the torchlight to go into the bush at dawn with ease as it brightens under the trees.

“It is worthy to note that the supply of the items have impacted positively on the health, welfare and safety of the farmers. It has indeed served as an incentive for increased production,” the statement read.

The association has stressed it is in the best interest of the cocoa, coffee and sheanut industries that the long overdue request of the farmers is granted.

