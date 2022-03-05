Government has taken the necessary steps to improve service delivery with regards to passport administration both in Ghana and its missions abroad.

In a tweet, the Presidency noted that Ghana has signed visa waivers agreements with eight countries.

They are Qatar, Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Venezuela and Malta.

This means officials from these countries carrying Diplomatic, Service and Offical passports will be exempted from applying for visas when entering Ghana and vice versa.

Also, according to the Presidency, some steps have been taken to improve on the service delivery pertaining to passport administration in Ghana and its missions abroad.

The initiatives include the “purchase of generator sets for all 13 Passport Application Centers (PAC) in Ghana” and a “roll-out of E-Visa application hardware at our Missions abroad and at the Ghana Immigration Service.”