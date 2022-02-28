First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise), has revealed Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, allegedly told Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, not to call her phone again.

According to him, Miss Safo has indicated she prefers to be communicated to through text messages instead.

The Bekwai MP stated this came up when he last enquired about her colleague but did not disclose when exactly that was.

“The Majority Leader used to communicate with her often but the last time he [Majority Leader] told me she said he shouldn’t call again but send messages instead which she responds but not phone calls,” he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Admitting the MP’s absence is affecting government and parliamentary business, he said it is their hope she returns soon to ensure efficient and effective running of the economy.

“In our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead but if you go and she is alive, then it is God’s grace and it adds to your gains so that is our approach. So as it stands now, we don’t count her as part of us,” he added.

The lawmaker has come under fire for neglecting her parliamentary duties amid speculations that she has vowed not to return until she is given a leadership role in the August House.

This has infuriated some colleague MPs and members of the NPP who are calling for her removal.

But Ada MP, Comfort Duyoe Cudjoe, says the ‘attack’ on her is a deliberate attempt because she is a woman, adding it can never be done to any of the men on the Majority side.

Madam Cudjoe has, therefore, vowed she will not support any call in parliament for Miss Safo to be dismissed.

She has since urged the rank-and-file of the New Patriotic Party to hold further consultations, particularly with the MP to know what the actual problem is before making any noise.



