Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has denied media reports claiming that he granted Adwoa Safo permission on health grounds, describing the report as fake news.

He says he has received a number of calls from the media.

He has never said it anywhere that he granted Dome Kwabenya MP permission.

“Some fake news going round claims I granted an interview to say that Adwoa Safo received permission from me to absent herself from Parliament on health grounds. I want it to be known by all, I have not granted any such decision anywhere.

“It is not the Speaker who determines who is present or absent, the votes and proceedings will capture those who are absent, present, and those who are absent with permission. I have not said any such thing anywhere,” he said.

Speaker Bagbin said he will address the issue of absentee MPs clearly for everyone to understand.

Since Parliament resumed sittings this year, the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) has been in the United States.

Her absence is said to be seriously affecting the Majority side and its ability to do government business in the House, particularly the E-levy.

As some want disciplinary measures to be taken against her immediately, others want the government to consider options, including expelling her from the party.