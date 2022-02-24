A former Chief of Staff and leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani, has expressed concerns over the alleged acts of sabotage by the Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Speaking in an interview with Raymond Acquah on UpFront on Wednesday, Mr Mpiani reiterated that madam Safo’s absenteeism in Parliament will not augur well for the party.

Reacting to allegations that she is asking to be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she comes to Parliament, the veteran politician questioned her sense of entitlement in that regard.

“It’s the side that decides who to be the leader, who should be the Deputy Leader. So if the Majority side, I believe in consultation with the general party has decided that somebody should be a Deputy Leader, no member of the House can say, ‘give me this position’. On what basis are you asking that that position be given to you?

“Because that’s the decision of the Majority in consultation with the party. So if they’ve taken the decision, why should they remove the person who’s there and give his position to you? What special qualification do you have so that you think you must be made the Deputy Leader. I don’t know if it’s true, but I hope it’s not true”, he stated.

He also added that “she was the Deputy because the Majority and party at that time decided that she should be the Deputy. With this new Parliament, they say no you can’t be the Deputy. Fortunately for you, the President has made you a Minister of State. So how can you say that give this position to me by all means? Is there any special reason why she should be made the Deputy Leader. I don’t know. I don’t even see a way in entertaining something like that. If that’s what she’s asking for, me I don’t know”.

Mr Mpiani, however, stated that since he is not fully aware of the circumstances resulting in madam Safo’s absenteeism, his comments on the MP’s alleged demands cannot be conclusive.

According to him, the Majority in Parliament, and the leadership of the New Patriotic Party must delve into the root of the problem, and deal with the issues decisively.

Touching on the frequent disagreements between the Majority and Minority sides in Parliament, the veteran politician advised that there is the need for consensus-building to make Parliamentary business smoother. Recounting his experience as a legislator in 1979, Mr Mpiani said there is a need for cooperation given the number of MPs on both sides of the House.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admitted that madam Safo’s absence is affecting the party and government business.