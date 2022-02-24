Head of Corporate Affairs at the Education Ministry, Kenel Kwasi Abankwa, has said the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adu Twum, has put in place measures to curb problems faced by the education sector.

According to him, the Minister has introduced a new system to be implemented soon.

“Dr Adu Twum has put in place a system to address some of these challenges. The name of the system is Rural School Project,” he said.

“One of the aims is to reach out to rural areas to solve problems faced by the education sector,” he added.

Mr Abankwa, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, mentioned that the project is yet to be rolled out.

“The project is something we are about to start and it will be implemented soon so that we will be able to reach out and solve these problems,” he noted.

Additionally, he stated that “contacts will be shared to the public soon for them to draw our attention to certain problems faced by the schools in the country to be worked on quickly.”