Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Murtala Muhammed, has said that the Minority group in Parliament will not support the Majority group’s move to have the seat of Dome- Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo declared vacant.

Madam Safo, who doubles as the Minister for Gender, has recently been reported to have consistently absented herself from Parliament.

However, the Majority group has opined that her frequent absence in the Chamber is affecting government business, hence the call for her removal.

Mr Muhammed, while speaking on JoyNews’ AM show, noted that there are necessary procedures to be followed before her seat can be declared vacant.

“If the NPP sacks her, the seat will not be declared vacant. Someone will have to petition the Speaker, the Speaker will refer to the Privileges Committee, if the Privileges Committee takes a decision, they will take it to the plenary. And 2/3 of the full House must vote,” he revealed.

He said that the agenda of the Majority to have madam Safo removed will not materialise as the Minority will not be in support when voted upon.

“That final decision will be done by the full House. And per the standing orders and the constitution, you need 2/3rd to support that motion that the seat be declared vacant. We will not support it,” he stressed.

He claimed that the presence of madam Safo will not guarantee the passage of the controversial e-levy.

“Even if Adwoa Safo were in Ghana, they still cannot have e-levy passed. God is speaking to them in a language they are failing to listen,” he said.