Manager of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog, has voiced out after Shatta Wale’s mother confirmed that she has no place to stay.

She made this revelation in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall that she has been evicted from her house after she was served a notice.

According to Mama Evelyn, she has tried on several occasions to reach Shatta Wale but all proved futile.

Reacting to this, the manager of Shatta Wale says he wouldn’t say a word on the matter. He explained that it is a family matter, hence he wouldn’t want to talk about it.

It’s a family issue and I cannot go into it. Don’t put words in my mouth. I am not the only person in the management issue. I have my own rights and reasons so I don’t want to voice on it.

When he was queried if he will talk to Shatta Wale, he said:

If I want to talk to him, I’ll talk to him at home. I will do that we are all human beings but you don’t even know whether I have or not.

