The Police Administration has put stringent measures in place to provide security coverage for the celebration of this year’s national 65th Independence Anniversary Parade.
The parade will come off on Sunday, 6th March 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium and throughout the country.
Read more from the attached from the Ghana Police: