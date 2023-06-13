Akuapem Poloo, Ghanaian actress and social media personality, has shared her perspective on the topic of clitoral stimulation and its effects on her body.

Poloo in a recent interview with Sammy Kay discussed the intense sensitivity and pleasure associated with clitoral stimulation, as well as potential health concerns.

“To me, when my partner stimulates my clitoral area, I notice that I become more sensitive, and as a result, I tend to urinate more frequently throughout the week. It’s just something I’ve observed,” Poloo explained, shedding light on her personal experiences.

While acknowledging the immense pleasure derived from clitoral stimulation, Poloo emphasised the importance of balance and diversity in sexual experiences. She emphasized that solely relying on clitoral stimulation without engaging in other forms of sexual intimacy, such as involving the man’s genitalia, could potentially lead to health issues such as strokes.

“If you exclusively focus on clitoral stimulation without involving the man’s genitalia and instead rely on using another woman’s body, there is a risk of health problems, including strokes. The intense pleasure can have consequences if not balanced with other forms of sexual intimacy,” Poloo cautioned.

