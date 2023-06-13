Managing Editor of the Searchlight newspaper, Ken Kuranchie, has sued former President John Mahama over his validity to contest the 2024 elections.

Mr Kuranchie among other things is seeking “A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the number of years of a presidential term in Ghana is four years.”

Also, a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

“An order directed at [John Mahama] to fully disclose to Parliament the terms of his engagements with Parliament as flagbearer of a political party,” the writ of summons read in part.

Mr Mahama was elected the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a primary held on May 13, 2023, ahead of the 2024 general election.

He polled 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes to emerge as the NDC’s Presidential Candidate for the 4th time.

Meanwhile, Mr Kuranchie in 2018 said he has found a clause in the Constitution that explicitly bars former President Mahama from contesting again as President unless Parliament permits him.

He referred to Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution which states: “The President shall not, on leaving office as President, hold any office of profit or emolument, except with the permission of Parliament, in any establishment, either directly or indirectly, other than that of the State.”

Read the full writ below: