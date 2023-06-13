The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, is promising to reform the agricultural sector.

According to him, his administration will work assiduously to ensure food security while partnering with the private sector.

“As a ministry, we’re shifting focus to an effective pathway towards harnessing the potentials of agriculture in this country. We mean business when it comes to food security. Something big that guarantees our food security is coming,” he said.

Dr Acheampong disclosed that the ministry is creating a pathway to harnessing the full potential of the agric sector.

“Our new focus presents inherent opportunities for greater partnerships. Sooner than later, we will be engaging the ADB to explore possible areas of cooperation to catalyse the transformation process of the agricultural sector,” he intimated.

The major sponsor of the National Farmers’ Day Celebration, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) fulfilled its commitment by officially presenting one million cedis to the 2022 National Best Farmer.

Managing Director of ADB Plc, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, indicated that the “ultimate prize of ¢1.0 million to Nana Yaw Siriboe is part of our long-standing commitment to the annual National Farmers’ Day celebration.”

According to him, the 2022 National Best Farmer met all requirements to access the ultimate prize.

“This follows the submission of a satisfied sponsorship disbursement proposal by the award winner through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. In his proposal, the best farmer proposed that he would invest the money in the construction of the Siriboe Agritech Training Institute which aims to train the youth in agriculture especially in tech transfer,” he said.

The 2022 National Best Farmer, Nana Yaw Siriboe, pledged to use the award judiciously.

“The award prize would greatly facilitate the various projects and initiatives which have already started. It would greatly enhance youth and women participation in agriculture and ultimately ensure the benefits of agriculture in Ghana,” he emphasised.

The National Farmers’ Day is celebrated on the First Friday of December every year.