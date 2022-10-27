Non-Governmental Organisation which focuses on education, Ghana Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), has hinted that some 4,000 primary schools in the country lack Junior High Schools (JHS).



This the Coalition said is very worrying situation that needs urgent attention before the matter gets out of hand.



National Programmes Manager of GNECC, Festus Longmartey, said some basic schools start from crèche to primary six and pupils in such schools are compelled to be school dropouts since they have no access to JHS.



“If you see that data we have, there are about 12,227 primary schools but basic schools which have no JHSs are about 4,000,” Mr Longmartey said.



The National Programmes Manager of GNECC, speaking on Adom TV’s Current Affairs show, The Big Agenda, stated that, some pupils in these primary schools become school dropouts after they complete primary six because there are no JHSs in their areas.



‘’Because the country did not make any provision for school infrastructure in most of these areas private education entrepreneurs have taken advantage to form what is referred to as low fee private schools.”



Mr Longmartey said they as a Coalition are not against the formation of private schools and neither are they against them but the question one must ask is; do those private schools have all the facilities in place to help pupils with disability?



He said “inadequate JHS at public schools a threat to increase education privatization in Ghana therefore a lot must be done to help the situation.’’