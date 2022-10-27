The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted a motion from the Minority for the commencement of an impeachment process against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This motion was filed by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, moved the motion on behalf of the Caucus on Tuesday.

The motion, according to the Minority, is to help in Mr Ofori-Atta’s dismissal since President Nana Akufo-Addo is not willing to sack him over his abysmal performance.

President Akufo-Addo has said calls for him to sack the Minister are unjustified.

According to him, Mr Ofori-Atta has discharged his duties “excellently” and he cannot relieve such a person of his position.

However, the Tamale MP, who believes things are getting out of hand, said the time to save Ghana is now.

ALSO READ:

Minority files motion for Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal

He, therefore, has urged the Majority to throw their weight behind the motion to garner the two-thirds majority of 183 MPs needed to push for the Finance Minister’s removal.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed displeasure over the swift manner the Speaker admitted the motion.