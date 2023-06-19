Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has called on the party leadership to punish candidates in the flagbearership race who disregard election rules.

According to him, upholding the rules and regulations will ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Mr Agyarko made the call when he filed his nomination forms for the presidential elections at NPP headquarters in Accra.

“It is important that all [candidates] uphold the rules and regulations, without sounding like a fly in the jar, there have been many provocations, there has been many breaking the rules for which no sanctions have been applied. I have even raised the matter at the national council.

“So long as the rules are clear, so long as there is total fairness, so long as we are all tempered or measured, I believe that we would have a very peaceful contest. But please do not hold yourself aloof from the entire process.”

Responding to Mr Agyarko’s plea, Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the NPP, urged him to report any instances of election rule violations by the aspirants to the appropriate committees.

Mr Nimako assured Mr Agyarko that the party would address the concerns once they are brought to their attention.