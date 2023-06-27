In an interesting development, a male voter in the Assin North constituency has revealed why he arrived at his polling station at 2:00 am on Tuesday to cast his vote.

The young man, identified himself as Yaw Oteng Thomas, a resident of Assin Dansame.

Speaking in an interview shared on Twitter by Accra-based TV3, Mr Oteng revealed he was, however, turned away by the Police who were present.

He was advised to go home and return at 6:00 am, making him the first person to cast his vote at the polling centre.

According to him, his zeal to elect a Member of Parliament who will lobby for development in the area influenced his early arrival.

Thomas was confident the candidate he voted for will see to the development Assin North deserves.

Video attached below:

