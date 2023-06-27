Former President John Mahama has urged the people of Assin North to throw their support behind James Gyakye Quayson and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as they prepare to elect their MP in today’s bye-election.

According to him, the NDC is the only hope of bringing justice and development to the Assin North Constituency.

Mr Mahama said that the Akufo-Addo-led government and the New Patriotic Party have nothing to offer Ghanaians.

“I encourage you to queue up early to vote. Do not let anything deter you from exercising your right to vote. Your vote is your voice, and you must make it count.

“Remember to vote No. 3 for James Gyakye Quayson. He is the right candidate for the job and will work hard to represent you and your interests,” Mr Mahama said.

The NDC Flagbearer arrived in Accra this morning after a successful round of community durbars in various parts of the Assin North constituency and a mini vigil held later at Assin Breku.

He thanked the chiefs, religious leaders, party leaders and supporters, and the people of Assin North for their unwavering support and dedication towards the NDC’s campaign.

Following this, the former president was optimistic that the NDC will come out victorious as the “commitment that has gone into this bye-election campaign has not gone unnoticed.”

Mr Mahama added that “let us make a bold statement with this election. Ghanaians are tired of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP. It is time for a new direction and a brighter future for our country. Together, let us make it happen.”

He called on Ghanaians to “unite and work together to build the country we want.”