National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has commended the Ghana Police Service for the security measures put in place for the Assin North bye-election.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, has stated that the adequate safety arrangements prove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has passed the NDC’s test on elections.

The NDC Chairman made these remarks while addressing journalists at Assin North.

“When Ayawaso West Wuogon happened, there was a different IGP and that has gone to rest but since this IGP came, we have held two elections as NDC and he has passed all. So we have no doubt Assin North will be successful.

“We made it clear to them [Police] that we have washed our hands off security issues and they are in charge and we also warned our people that if they recruit any thugs to create mayhem, they will be treated as a common criminal and I Asiedu Nketia will not follow to intervene so we commended the IGP,” Mr Nketia lauded.

The Police have assured that enough officers have been deployed to ensure security, law, and order before, during, and after the election.

Drones have also been deployed to complement security arrangements in the constituency.

